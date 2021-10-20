Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck rolling into Edmonds’ Five Corners Thursday-Saturday

Why cook when Scotty’s Food Truck parks their truck in your neighborhood? Visit this week as they roll up to their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Try their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad. If you’re craving something hot, sample a steaming bowl of their wildly popular clam chowder — as Halloween approaches, this is guaranteed to take the chill out of your bones.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.