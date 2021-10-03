Sponsor spotlight: The 13th annual celebrate schools 5K is on its way!

Are you looking for a skele-ton of fun this October? Then join us for the virtual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K, benefiting the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

This year’s event includes a weeklong chance to race during the 5K Spirit Week. Run, walk, and wag your way through a course of your choosing from Oct. 2 until Oct. 8.

You don’t want to miss out on the celebration! Each day during the 5K spirit week will feature a new event, including a special podcast from returning emcees, KXA radio host Stitch Mitchell and Lynnwood City Councilwoman Shannon Sessions. Other fang-tastic events include a battle of the school bands, cheer squads, costume contests, and more.

Presented by Campbell Auto Group and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, this family-friendly 5K run/walk raises more than $85,000 for classrooms and schools throughout the district. Businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate. Strollers and furry friends are welcome, too.

Register online now through Oct. 7. Form a team or run alone. Pick your course and don’t forget to take pictures along the way! School teams keep money collected for their classroom or school, and district teams of 20 or more receive a portion of the event proceeds.

The 2021 Celebrate Schools 5K is sponsored by more than 25 local companies including BECU, DVE Store, Gesa Credit Union, IRG Physical Therapy, Community Transit and Lynnwood Kids Dentist.

Now in its 13th year, the Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K is organized by the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

It’s fang-tastic fun for the whole family! Join us to support children in our community.