St. Alban’s Episcopal to host Taizé service Oct. 17

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is holding a Taizé Service Sunday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.
This contemporary form of worship includes music, lessons, prayers and silence. Service is open to vaccinated people and masks are required. St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds. For more information, call 425-778-0371, email StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com or go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org,
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.