St. Alban’s schedules next drive-thru food drive for Oct. 23

Continuing its support of local food banks and its efforts to stem food insecurity, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will again hold a drive-thru food drive for the local community on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All donations of food and money go to local food banks for distribution. Recommended items for the drive include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks are also accepted, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing full current COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also encouraged to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, call 425-778-0371.