Starting Oct. 16, Washington State Ferries to operate most routes on reduced sailing schedule

Washington State Ferries will temporarily operate reduced sailing schedules on most routes beginning this Saturday, Oct. 16. The change will help offer more predictable and reliable service systemwide in the face of crewing shortages due to a global shortage of mariners that has been worsened by the pandemic, the ferry system said.

The following changes to service will begin this weekend:

• Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two

• Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Daily two-boat schedule instead of three

• Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Daily three-boat schedule instead of four with no vehicle reservations

The updated schedules that will begin on Saturday are currently listed as “inactive” on the schedule page online and will become active this weekend when they begin.

Reservations for San Juan Islands Route

In an effort to accommodate customers affected by the service change who still need to travel, new reservations for travel in the San Juan Islands has been closed until further notice. The suspension is intended to leave capacity for those who were on cancelled sailings who still need to travel. Customers with reservations for sailings no longer in service will be given priority on other sailings and loaded on a first-come, first-served basis. Existing reservation holders whose sailings were not affected should still plan on arriving to their departing terminal at least 45 minutes before their scheduled sailing.

Customers who choose not to travel during this time will not incur a fee. Those passengers who need to travel standby without a reservation may encounter delays and should get to the terminal early, the ferry system said.