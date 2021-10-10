That’s all folks: Museum summer market bids farewell till next year

Posted: October 9, 2021

Fall was in the air on Saturday morning as the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Market bid farewell to the 2021 season with pumpkins, gourds, autumn-themed floral bouquets, and more.

But don’t despair. The museum markets will be back in a few short months — the Garden Market will open in May, and the full Summer Market will be back in June.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

 

