That’s all folks: Museum summer market bids farewell till next year

Fall was in the air on Saturday morning as the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Market bid farewell to the 2021 season with pumpkins, gourds, autumn-themed floral bouquets, and more.
But don’t despair. The museum markets will be back in a few short months — the Garden Market will open in May, and the full Summer Market will be back in June.
— Photos by Larry Vogel
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.