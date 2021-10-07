Time’s running out to register your spooktacular scarecrow

Oct. 17 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Ninth Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online at historicedmonds.org/annual-scarecrow-festival.

This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.

As in past years, there will be three additional “special recognition” awards for the top vote-getter, first-time builder, the best depiction of Edmonds history, and an additional non-competitive category for those who are not interested in collecting votes but still want to be part of the fun.

Entrants will be able to register their scarecrows on the Museum’s Scarecrow Festival webpage until Oct. 17, 2021. The website is packed with everything you need to know, including critical dates and an updated FAQ.

eginning Oct. 18, residents will join in the fun by casting votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced on Nov. 3.

If you need help or more information, contact the Master of Scarecrows Emily Scott at info@historicedmonds.org.