Trinity Lutheran Church and schools presenting 100-Mile Challenge starting in November

Starting Nov. 1, you’re invited to walk, run, bike, hike or swim 100 miles (or more) during the Lynnwood-based Trinity Lutheran Church and schools 100-Mile Challenge benefiting the local community.

Participants are asked to seek sponsors to support their challenge, and all sponsor contributions go to Edmonds and Lynnwood food banks and Cocoon House. Take the challenge with family and friends or on your own — all ages and abilities welcome.

The challenge runs through Easter Sunday (April 17) 2022.

Sign up at tlcs.church/100milechallenge to join the challenge, find more information, instructions and forms.