Updated Tuesday city council agenda includes discussion of complaint against Fraley-Monillas

The agenda for Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Oct. 12 “special meeting” — set to start at 7:30 p.m. following three council committee meetings — has been updated to include a discussion and possible vote on the conduct of Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas.

The meeting, held remotely via Zoom, also is scheduled to include a confirmation vote on Seattle Department of Transportation Urban Design Manager Susan McLaughlin as Edmonds’ new development services director.

The meeting agenda doesn’t include time for public comment.

The new agenda item states that during recent council meetings, “a certain councilmember has raised concerns about the behavior by Councilmember Fraley-Monillas. Because of the continuing discussion of this issue, this item has been set on tonight’s agenda so that the city council can openly discuss the issue within the framework of the (council’s) adopted Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics. Council has the authority to censure the councilmember if, after introducing a motion and after discussion on the motion, a majority vote of the council approves the motion.”

To view or listen to the meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.