Verdant Commissioner Fred Langer steps down

Fred Langer, a member of the board of commissioners for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, which operates as the Verdant Health Commission, has resigned from the board effective immediately, Verdant announced Tuesday. Langer’s term was set to expire at the end of 2021 and his replacement will be elected by the voters during the Nov. 2 general election. Langer held Commissioner Position 2 on the board of the hospital district since 1998.

“Fred has given our community so much of himself during his years of service,” said Verdant Board President Bob Knowles. “He has shown tremendous care and compassion for our residents and brought many innovative ideas forward. His contributions will leave a lasting impact.”

During his 24 years as a commissioner, Langer was instrumental in numerous changes that have benefited the residents of the hospital district, most notably the long-term lease of the hospital facility to Swedish Health Services in 2010 and the creation of the Verdant Health Commission as the program of the public hospital district. Since 2011, Verdant has invested approximately $59 million into programs and services for South Snohomish County residents.

Langer served as the president of the board of commissioners for 11 years, including in 2010 when the lease with Swedish was finalized and took effect and in 2004 when the voters approved increasing the number of commissioners on the board from three to five.

“Commissioner Langer has dedicated his life to helping others and providing access to health care services,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards. “His expertise as a nurse and attorney have been invaluable for the Verdant Health Commission. He leaves a tremendous legacy of community service.”

According to a Verdant announcement, Langer’s contributions to the board as an experienced registered nurse and, for the past 20 years, a personal injury attorney, provided a unique combination of insights and expertise. He advocated for residents to have access to quality care and services, and his passion and energy will be missed, Edwards said.