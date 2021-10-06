Veterans invited to Heroes’ Cafe Edmonds at food bank Oct. 6

Veterans are invited to attend the free Heroes’ Cafe Edmonds, scheduled for Oct. 6 and the first Wednesday of the month thereafter at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

The event begins with free coffee and pastries at 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s being held in partnership with the Edmonds Food Bank and. other veteran service organizations.

Email americanheroescafe@gmail.com to sign up for event notices.