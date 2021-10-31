Vote for your favorite scarecrow by Nov. 1

It’s the final countdown. Embrace your spooktacular Halloween by casting your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Nov. 1, and more than 50 scarecrows have been entered into the contest.

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business. There is also a Non-Voting category for those who just want to display instead of play.

Vote at the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival website.

The winners will be announced Nov. 3. Winners in each category will receive an award certificate and special goody bag.

The museum is located in Edmonds’ historic 1910 Carnegie Library at 118 5th Ave. N. Learn more at historicedmonds.org.