Week of trick-or-treating at Edmonds businesses starts Tuesday, Oct. 26

To celebrate Halloween safely this year, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a week-long trick-or-treat event, starting Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Children and adults can get dressed up and trick-or-treat at participating businesses. To see the full list and map and hours of businesses, click on the map here.
In addition, the chamber is sponsoring an online Halloween costume contest:
- Submit a photo of you or your group’s costume by Nov. 1 at www.EdmondsHalloween.com
- Vote between Oct. 18 – Nov. 5.
- Winners announced Nov. 5 – Edmonds Cash prizes (www.EdmondsCash.com).
- Entry not required to vote.
