Welcome to our new advertiser, Clothes for Kids

We are happy to welcome Clothes For Kids as a new advertiser. Their vision is to empower students for success, one wardrobe at a time. They’ve been providing this service for over 40 years.

They provide free school clothing to students in Head Start/ECEAP through 12th grade in all school districts in Snohomish County and the Northshore School District in King County. They have been serving school-aged, lower-income children in Snohomish County since 1984.

Clothes For Kids started in 1984, and over the years has grown from being located in the boys’ locker room at Scriber Lake High School to the storefront location they have today in Lynnwood. Clothes For Kids partners with public schools, Head Start and early childhood education programs, Washington State social services, and other local nonprofits to ensure they know about the clothing resources at Clothes For Kids and can refer students in need.

Clothes For Kids provides a retail store-like environment where families can shop for a school wardrobe, choosing from a mix of new and gently used clothing. A full wardrobe is everything a child needs head-to-toe, from socks and shoes to hats and jackets. A wardrobe from Clothes For Kids means that students will go to school with clean, stylish clothes that fit well, allowing them to feel comfortable and focus on academics.

Visit their website or call 425-741-6500 to learn more about donating clothing or make cash donations.