What toys, sofas, aprons and lobsters can teach us about our crazy, local COVID economy

Walk into a local shop – and they’re out of what you need and have no idea when they will get it. The supermarket is no better; there’s a big empty hole on the shelf you’re headed to. Order on-line and the message often reads – “delivery will be delayed”(that happened to us during the heat wave when we tried to order an air-conditioner – “your delivery is scheduled between September 30 – Nov. 26” What??? – Ordered cancelled).

We are more than a year and a half into the COVID pandemic and retailers are still scrambling to stock their shelves. What gives?

At Teri’s Toybox, you don’t have to look any further than the dwindling stack of a popular toy to begin to understand the whacked out global economy today. “Stretch ‘em, Squish ‘em” – that’s the Noodlies. Owner Teri Soelter has a few still in stock, but she is not getting more anytime soon.

“Right now, the (Noodlies) manufacturer in Jinhua, China has so much product, there’s no more room in his warehouse,” she told us; “he can’t find ships to put them on to get to our vendor.” And the rental price of trans-ocean containers has skyrocketed; from $3,000 per trip to $25,000 a load. “Normal delivery turnaround time (on Noodlies) is three to four days, and now we’re looking at months, absolutely months of back orders,” added Soelter.

It doesn’t end once a ship makes port. A total of 40% of all American imports come through Los Angeles. As of late September, the New York Times reported there were 61 container ships, anchored and unable to unload there, and another 29 vessels drifting 20 miles off-shore because they cannot get close to an anchorage.

Seattle also has more container ships than it has room for. Some ships are sitting idle in Holmes Harbor off Whidbey, Port Gardner in Everett, and west of Elliott Bay in Seattle.

Back at Teri’s Toy Box, Soelter told us her January order for Ravensberger puzzles is still back-ordered because German factories shut down for extended periods early in the pandemic. Some plush animals are also hard to come by. And she faces the possible “extinction” of her prized German-designed Schliekt safari animals.

Only a pair of lions is left — no lionesses, no cubs — and just two polar bears, one monkey and a single alligator – all victims of COVID’s economic chaos. The animals are now made in China, which is having trouble getting raw materials for the molds. Soelter summed up: “Worldwide, it’s a domino effect with COVID; everything just came to a dead standstill, and it’s become a real nightmare.”

That “nightmare” has come to visit other Edmonds businesses. At Housewares, owner Robert Boehlke normally tells custom furniture clients their order will be delivered in six weeks. Now, he tells them, “If the order came in today, we’d say March or April (for delivery).” All Boehlke’s custom sofas and sectionals are crafted in Vancouver, B.C. But the furniture maker is having trouble getting raw materials and a few weeks ago stopped taking new orders until after Christmas.

It has been, said Boehlke, “a phenomenon that I did not expect; everybody ordering furniture.” People staying home in the pandemic created a remodeling surge. He told us that his customers have been remarkably patient and said Housewares has not lost a sale. However, when shipments of smaller items do arrive, Boehlke said “it has been pure chaos.” The week’s deliveries, he added, either came with a third of the items missing, or things showed up that they never ordered.

Even a Seattle-made product, Fran’s Chocolates, couldn’t deliver their July order to Housewares. They had chocolate, but told Boehlke that they didn’t have boxes.

Up a couple blocks, at the Wooden Spoon, owner Jenny Shore told us that “it’s the weird, odd little stuff that’s not coming in,” such as aprons or scrub brushes. “We seem to be getting,” said Shore, “whatever they had left in their warehouse before the whole supply chain got screwed up.” From soaps and lotions made in the U.S., to cards from Canada, towels from India and paper napkins made in Germany, finding them has been a challenge.

One example brings the story home. Wooden Spoon sells candy made in Spokane. But the company couldn’t ship their candy. The ink they use on their bags comes from India and their ink was on that container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal this summer. “How connected it all is, wow, you don’t realize,” Shore said.

Shubert Ho, co-owner of Feed Me Hospitality, knows all too well how the supply chains are connected. Ho and his partner, Andrew Leckie, own Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Shooby Doo Catering, the Mar-Ket, San Kai Sushi, Potlatch Bistro and Fire and the Feast – all in Edmonds.

One of the most popular items at the Mar-Ket has been the lobster roll. Ho’s supply chain brings restaurant fresh lobster from the sea to the Mar-Ket in less than 24 hours. It used to cost the restaurant $30 a pound for fresh, not frozen, lobster. But the pandemic hit the Maine lobster fleet, the processors, the shippers — and that price soared to $50 a pound.

And there’s more. From plastic wrap to aluminum foil and to-go boxes, Ho said, “there’s been a shortage and the price is up.” The price of chicken, a restaurant staple, he told us, jumped 200% in just a few months and that affects all restaurants.

The shop owners we talked to echo the same advice. At Housewares, Robert Boehlke recommends, “if you’re looking for Christmas gifts, buy them early. At some point, it’s gonna dry up.”

Wooden Spoon’s Jenny Shore told us she has product and will put it out for Christmas, but advises, “buy it all before the hoarders get it.”

And, from Teri Soelter: “If you see it and you want it, buy it because who knows when the next lioness will come in with her baby cubs.”

— By Bob Throndsen