Woodway Town Council holding public hearing on 2022 budget Nov. 1

The Woodway Town Council will hold a public hearing on the final 2022 budget during its Monday, Nov. 1 remote meeting, starting at 6 p.m.
The town council meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. You can access the agenda and meeting details here.
