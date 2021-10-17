Woodway Town Council to hold public hearing Oct. 18 on Urban Village Zone District amendments

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s meeting agenda for Monday, Oct. 18:
– An Arbor Day Proclamation
– A public hearing on amendments to the Urban Village Zone District WMC 14.40
– A third quarter 2021 finance report
– A public hearing on 2022 revenue sources
– A public hearing on the preliminary 2022 budget resolution 2021-430: capital asset policy
The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. You can download the complete agenda and view the virtual meeting link here.
