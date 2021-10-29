Zoom cameras on or off? Council debate centers on whether councilmembers should be seen

The Edmonds City Council tackled another sticky subject during its Oct. 26 meeting, centering on the fact that one councilmember left her Zoom camera off during the meeting, and also abstained from voting during the proceedings. Whether that decision to leave the camera off was by choice is up for debate. Councilmember Kristiana Johnson says that Council President Susan Paine told her to keep her camera off because she is not currently at home while she is receiving care for a back injury. Paine counters that she didn’t make such a request.

During the Oct. 26 meeting, Kristiana Johnson did not have her video camera on during the meeting, although she did state verbally during a roll-call vote at the start of the meeting that she was present. Later in the meeting, Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas asked for a roll-call vote to approve the consent agenda and five councilmembers voted to approve (Councilmember Diane Buckshnis was absent). Kristiana Johnson did not reply, and the city clerk recorded it as an abstention, prompting a discussion about whether she was participating in the meeting because her camera was off.

Councilmember Laura Johnson then asked if the council could confirm that all councilmembers were present.

“We did a roll call vote (at the beginning of the meeting),” Mayor Mike Nelson replied to Laura Johnson. “What are you suggesting we use to confirm that councilmembers are at these meeting?”

“Well, if we could see them, that would help,” Laura Johnson responded. “I just had a concern that roll call happened but we may not all be present here.”

There was then back-and-forth discussion among councilmembers about an email that Kristiana Johnson sent Oct. 25 to the mayor, Paine and others, stating that she would be present at the Oct. 26 meeting and would offer a statement during council comments. “However, I will have my camera off during the meeting and do not plan to participate during the meeting due to health concerns,” Johnson said in the email.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday then weighed in, noting that if a roll-call vote is taken at any time during the meeting, and a councilmember does not respond, a vote for that councilmember is not recorded.

Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas said that not all councilmembers got notice regarding Kristiana Johnson’s situation, “but the rest of us didn’t get it to understand what’s going on. I just know that during a roll-call vote, when the person doesn’t answer, it’s not considered a vote,” Fraley-Monillas added.

Laura Johnson then asked how the council can determine whether all councilmembers are present during the meeting, and Nelson requested the city attorney offer his opinion. “Roll was called at the beinning of the meeting, and the roll was recorded as it was recorded,” Taraday said. “I view this situation as if we were all meeting in person, and…you were in the restroom during the roll-call vote.” In that case, a councilmember “wouldn’t necessarily be deemed absent from the meeting but you wouldn’t have your vote recorded. I think that’s the situation were in right now,” the city attorney explained. In addition, Taraday pointed out that the city council has not adopted rules that require councilmembers to have their cameras on during a Zoom meeting.

“I would assume the councilmember is present during the meeting because they were present during the roll-call vote,” Taraday said.

He also stated that under the COVID-19 emergency proclamation regarding the Open Public Meetings act, cities must at a minimum provide a a connection via a telephone line — to both the public and councilmembers — and it would be problematic under that emergency proclamation to require cameras to be on.

Fraley-Monillas said she would continue to ask for roll-call votes during remote meetings because it is difficult to always determine how people are voting in an online format.

For the remainder of the meeting, Councilmember Kristiana Johnson did verbally offer abstentions when voting occurred.

Johnson’s health status has been a source of ongoing council discussion for the past few weeks. It started on Oct. 12, when the council was considering two censure votes against Fraley-Monillas — one of which involved her drinking wine on camera during a virtual Aug. 24 meeting.(Fraley-Monillas said she absent-mindedly took a sip of wine that had been left on the table from her prior dinner and also noted she was experiencing extreme pain due to a dental emergency.)

In explaining her opposition to the censure vote, Councilmember Laura Johnson called Fraley-Monillas’ situation “a health crisis” and said it was similar to a health situation that Councilmember Kristiana Johnson experienced in fall 2020 that at times disrupted council meetings.

Both Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson are longtime councilmembers who are running to retain their seats in the Nov. 2 general election.

“So why, if not for political reasons, is one councilmember being given some privacy during a months-long crisis and yet another is skewered,” Laura Johnson asked during the Oct. 12 meeting.

During that meeting regarding the censure vote, Councilmember Kristiana Johnson had her camera off for part of the proceedings but then turned it on while appearing in a reclining position, prompting councilmembers to question her status. Later in the week, Kristiana Johnson issued a statement explaining that she had suffered a compression fracture in her back. She also apologized for turning her camera on while in that position, stating it was accidental.

Responding to questions about her off-camera participation in the Tuesday, Oct. 26 meeting, Johnson told My Edmonds News Thursday that she has “been hindered by the council president who informed me that I should not participate in discussions nor vote because I was not at home and under medical care. I believe that the council president has overreached her authority. She does not have the authority to dictate how and when I conduct business as a councilmember. The council president is not in a supervisory position for councilmembers and should not make decisions that are not supported by adopted codes or policies.”

In response, Council President Paine said Thursday night in an email she was surprised by Kristiana Johnson’s assertion. “I have never told her at any time that she shouldn’t appear at any of our council meetings or have her camera turned off,” Paine said.

Regarding the claim she has overreached her authority, Paine countered that “I haven’t asked her to restrict any of her actions,” although Paine did say that she had suggested Johnson join as an audience member — rather than participate as a councilmember — during the Oct. 19 council meeting.

“She is a long-time councilmember who understands the obligations and responsibilities of being a separately elected official,” Paine added. “She has her own agency and the decisions she makes are her own.”

Paine also noted that the council’s draft Rules of Procedure, which have been discussed several times but not approved, includes a section (see section 5.15 in this PDF) “that does cover the need to have the video on during the meeting, unless technical difficulties don’t allow that to occur.”

“The issue of having the video on is a part of a larger issue about transparency,” Paine added. “We have heard from our viewers that they don’t like it when we turn our cameras off. There is a point of discussion when we have one councilmember who doesn’t turn on their camera.” There are also concerns regarding whether councilmembers are in a private place during executive sessions, which can’t be determined if a councilmember’s camera isn’t on, Paine said.

Ann Griffin McFarlane, an expert in parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order, said Wednesday that “it is preferable and desirable for all councilmembers to have their cameras on.” Some cities have passed rules requiring that cameras be switched on during Zoom meetings, added McFarlane, who has advised the Edmonds City Council in the past on procedural issues.

Having your camera on “promotes understanding and clarity of discusion among councilmembers,” McFarlane said. As a councilmember, having your camera off “has the psychological effect that you are lurking, that you are seeing people but they are not seeing you,” she said. The practice leads to an “inappropriate balance of power,” sheadded. “Everybody should be able to be seen.”

Kristiana Johnson reiterated Thursday she is “committed to serving the public as their elected official on the Edmonds City Council” and added she appreciate the notes of concern and sympathy she has received as she navigates her current health issue. “However, I do not choose to discuss the details of my health,” she added.

Paine said that despite the latest controversy, “I am not without compassion for Kristiana,” Paine said, adding, “I hate that this is going on for her.”

