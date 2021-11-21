After Chen is sworn in, council Nov. 23 to consider proposals for extending streateries, remote meetings

With a new councilmember on the virtual dais, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled during its Tuesday, Nov. 23 business meeting to consider two issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: whether to extend permitting for Edmonds streateries and whether to continue meeting remotely.

Position 2 Councilmember Will Chen is scheduled to take his seat on the council Tuesday night. Chen’s swearing-in ceremony is not on the current council agenda, but Council President Susan Paine said Sunday it was an oversight that it wasn’t included there. Chen, who defeated Janelle Cass in the Nov. 2 general election, will be sworn in by his wife, Lisa, via Zoom just prior to the flag salute, Paine said.

As for the streateries, Tuesday night’s agenda notes that the council adopted an ordinance Dec. 15, 2020, that permits the temporary outdoor restaurant structures known as streateries in on-street parking spaces. That ordinance is set to sunset on Dec. 31, but development services staff is recommending that it be extended. The agenda includes a letter from the Washington Hospitality Association asking the City of Edmonds to consider continuing the streateries program through summer 2022. The letter cites a number of reasons for the request, including financial hardship, reluctance of some customers to return to indoor eating, worker and supply chain issues, and continued struggles in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The measure is set for discussion Tuesday night, with a public hearing on Dec. 7.

Other business on the council agenda includes:

– An update on plans to add bike lanes in various parts of the city as well as a proposal to add a northbound bike lane as part of the 76th Avenue Overlay Project.

– Confirmation, via the council’s consent agenda, to appoint three people to the Edmonds Diversity Commission: Elaine Helm, Gracelynn Shibayama and Robert White. All three terms would expire Dec. 31, 2024. The council is scheduled to interview the three appointees in a special 6:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 23, just prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting.

The council meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.