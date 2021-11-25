Carolyn Brennan sworn in as Verdant Health commissioner

Newly elected Commissioner Carolyn Brennan joined her colleagues on the Verdant Health Commission’s Board of Commissioners after being sworn in at the regular meeting Wednesday.

“I am honored to be part of this work serving our community,” said Brennan, an Edmonds resident. “My goal is that over the next six years, as we emerge from the lockdowns of the pandemic, our community will be healthier and more resilient.”

Brennan was elected by voters during the Nov. 2 general election. Due to a vacancy on the board in her position, she was sworn in after the vote was certified by Snohomish County.

Brennan works as the Assistant Vice Chancellor, Research at UW Bothell and has previous experience in research program development and the integration of health and social sciences. She has a master of science in health policy and management. Brennan volunteers in the community and has three children with her husband.

Brennan will serve a six-year term. The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. on Zoom. Visit verdanthealth.org for more details.

The Verdant Health Commission supports programming aimed at improving the health of hospital district residents, which include those living in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.