Chanukah celebration, giant menorah lighting in Lynnwood Nov. 28

Chabad of Snohomish County is sponsoring a Chanukah celebration, including the annual giant menorah lighting and related activities, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Lynnwood City Hall.
The Klez Katz Klezmer Band will perform live and there will also be:
– Chocolate gelt
– Doughnuts
– Balloon twisting
– Menorah kits
You can learn more and register here.
