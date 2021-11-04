City begins Salmon-Safe certification process 

The City of Edmonds said it has begun the process for achieving Salmon-Safe certification, a program that links municipal land management prctices with the protection of downstream water quality and imperiled species such as salmon.

Certification involves assessing the city’s policies and operational practices and recommending changes to help improve Puget Sound water quality and watershed health. Recommendations are expected to generate changes in city operations, particularly work within departments managing water quality, stormwater, environmental engineering, and parks and landscape maintenance.

”Salmon are a keystone species that support all kinds of wildlife, including orcas, seals, and large birds of prey,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “We have seen significant salmon loss in our region due to pollution, overdevelopment and blocked streams. Achieving the Salmon-Safe certification will be an important step in our efforts to protect and bring back salmon to Edmonds.”

The first certification program of its type in the U.S., Salmon-Safe has certified more than 900 agricultural and urban operations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including municipal operations, park systems, and mixed-use development projects. The current project will add Edmonds to a partner network of certified urban environments including neighboring City of Shoreline and the University of Washington.

According to a city announcement, Salmon-Safe staff with recognized expertise in environmental engineering, stormwater management, landscape management, fish biology and related areas will lead the certification process. Over the next several months, they will interview city staff, review a broad range of plans and procedures, and visit key work sites to determine the extent to which current operations align with Salmon-Safe standards, and make recommendations for improvement.

Following certification, Salmon-Safe will support city staff as recommendations are implemented during a five-year monitoring and annual verification period, the city said.