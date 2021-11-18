City council candidate Crank issues statement congratulating Johnson

Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidate Alicia Crank on Thursday issued a statement via email congratulating her opponent, incumbent Kristiana Johnson, on her victory in the Nov. 2 general election.
“Congratulations to Ms. Johnson on winning her re-election campaign,” Crank said. “I look forward to seeing how she serves our community over the next four years as her constituent. I also hope that she will put forth her name as council president. I believe, between the concerns she and others have voiced about council procedures as well as being the most tenured member of the council next year, serving in this role would be seen as a positive step by those who supported her.”
In the latest returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office, released Nov. 15, Crank had received 7,118 votes (46.47%) to 8,160 votes (53.27%) for Johnson.
The results are scheduled to be certified Nov. 23.
It was Crank’s third try at a council seat. A nonprofit executive, she serves as vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board and also chairs the Snohomish County Airport Commission. Johnson, a retired environmental planner, will be returning for a third council term.
