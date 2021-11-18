City council candidate Crank issues statement congratulating Johnson

In the latest returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office, released Nov. 15, Crank had received 7,118 votes (46.47%) to 8,160 votes (53.27%) for Johnson.

The results are scheduled to be certified Nov. 23.

It was Crank’s third try at a council seat. A nonprofit executive, she serves as vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board and also chairs the Snohomish County Airport Commission. Johnson, a retired environmental planner, will be returning for a third council term.