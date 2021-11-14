City council Nov. 16 set to continue public hearing, adopt 2022 budget

A continuation of a public hearing on the 2022 City of Edmonds budget as well as budget adoption, plus a discussion of the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program are among the items on the Tuesday, Nov. 16 Edmonds City Council agenda.

The council is also scheduled to have three recognitions: thanking appointed Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, whose last meeting is Tuesday night; thanking volunteers who worked on the Edmonds Marsh restoration last summer, and commending longtime city parks employee Rich Lindsay, who has served the city for 50 years.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. To provide audience comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.