City of Edmonds Giving Tree to benefit Washington Kids in Transition

Help the City of Edmonds brighten a child’s holiday by participating in the Giving Tree program sponsored by the City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition.

An outdoor tree with tags is located at the front entrance of the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Be sure to wear a mask and stop by to pick up a tag to donate a gift to a local child in need. The tags are provided by Washington Kids in Transition and the gifts will be donated to local children in Snohomish County. The tags are for children ages 1 to 17 who are part of the McKinney Vento and Head Start programs within the Edmonds School District.

Purchase the gift and return it unwrapped to the Frances Anderson Center by Dec. 6. Gift tags and drop-off are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and a secure donation drop box is available for social distancing. Be sure to attach your tag to your gift.

Washington Kids in Transition provides emergency services and enrichment programs to students in the Edmonds School District, and its Christmas program provides for 800 families throughout the community. Learn more at www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.

Living Memorial Holiday Tree Program

Every year, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department decorates downtown for the holidays and part of those decorations include several living trees placed at city hall and the Frances Anderson Center. The community has the opportunity to dedicate one of these living fir trees to a loved one for a $150 one-time donation. These live trees will be strung with white lights and have a laminated sign with your choice of wording placed at the base of the tree during the holiday season. Once the holiday season is over, they are planted in Yost Park to contribute to the urban forest.

Only a few trees are left, so call the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services office at 425-771-0230 for more information and to adopt the last holiday trees.