Community invited to Nov. 17 workshop about Edmonds’ Hwy 99 gateway signs

The City of Edmonds is hosting a second online workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 to discuss designs for gateway signs at the northern and southern city limits on Highway 99, part of the city’s Highway 99 Revitalization and Gateway project, stage 2.

The first community workshop took place on Aug. 4, and provided general project information about the two gateway signs. Following that meeting and an online survey, the community provided input on their preference regarding the general layout of those signs.

Using this initial feedback, several general gateway design options have been developed, and they will be presented during the Nov. 17 meeting.

To attend the Zoom workshop, follow this link.

Meeting ID: 837 5558 2012

Passcode: 984167

Dial In Information

253-215-8782

Following the meeting, an online survey will be available in which community members can select their preferred design option. The deadline for completing the survey will be Nov. 30. This input will enable the design team to begin the design phase on the preferred options, the city said in an announcement.