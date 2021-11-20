Community invited to weigh in on Highway 99 gateway sign options

The public is invited to provide online feedback on four options for gateway sign designs. The signs will be installed by the City of Edmonds at the northern and southern city limits along Highway 99 as a part of the Highway 99 revitalization and gateway project (stage two).

The community offered ideas during an Aug. 4 workshop and in an online survey. Using the feedback received, several gateway design alternatives were developed. A second community workshop took place on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to provide four gateway sign design alternatives at both locations.

An online survey is now available with questions regarding those different proposed layouts. The deadline for completing the survey is Dec. 3.

To access the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/HWAY99CW2

The gateway signs will be constructed and installed with the upcoming Highway 99 revitalization and gateway project. In addition to the gateway signs, the project will convert the existing center two-way left turn lane from 244th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest to a raised median with mid-block left-turn pockets along certain sections. This will also include landscaped median and traffic curb along other sections to improve safety along the entire corridor.

The current schedule is to complete the design phase of this project in early 2022 and the construction phase in late 2022. To learn more about the project, go to the following link: www.edmondscorridor99.org/sign. The presentation from both community workshops is available on that website.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for the following:

You may request, free of charge, translations services for information about this project in another language.

Comuníquese con Bertrand Hauss al (425) 754-5325 o bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov para lo siguiente: