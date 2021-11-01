Reminder: Public hearing Nov. 4 on Community Transit’s proposed 2022 budget

Community Transit has released its 2022 proposed budget, with a public hearing set for Thursday, Nov. 4.

Key initiatives, the agency said, include construction of the Swift Orange Line, Community Transit’s third bus rapid transit line; planning for light rail connections at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline in 2021; and continuing the development of its long-range transit plan.

Construction of the Swift Orange Line will begin in early 2022. It is expected to begin operation in 2024 between McCollum Park in South Snohomish County and Edmonds College, with a connection to the new light rail station opening in Lynnwood.

Community Transit will also be redesigning its transit network to coincide with light rail station connections. Starting next month, the agency will launch a year-long public engagement effort to share ideas and gather input from the community with a focus on improving equitable access across the county. New investment in service, plus a redirection of Seattle buses to local service, create opportunities for significant improvements in local Snohomish County transit, the agency said.

In developing its long-range transit plan, Community Transit said it will seek more community input to create a vision for what transit will look like in Snohomish County through 2050. Part of this long-term planning will involve possible zero-emission fleet changes and new transportation options beyond regular bus service, both being explored in 2022.

“We received great feedback about our new connection to light rail at Northgate,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “We want to build on that momentum by engaging our Snohomish County community around what they want our transit system to be as we look to the future. This is an exciting time for residents of our county as transportation options expand and more people return to transit.”

The 2022 proposed budget anticipates a 5% increase in bus service from current levels. Total operating revenues are expected to be $263.1 million with total operating expenditures expected to be $171.9 million. Revenues include one-time stimulus funds from the federal government.

The proposed 2022 budget is available for review at www.communitytransit.org/budget. A public hearing will be held before the Community Transit Board of Directors at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Comments are also accepted through Nov. 4 by calling 425-353-7433 (RIDE) or send to:

budget@commtrans.org

Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Road, Everett, WA 98203

Facebook.com/CommunityTransit

@MyCommTrans on Twitter (tag your comment with #CTBudget)

Visit www.communitytransit.org/meetings for details on how to participate in the virtual board meeting. For more information or to inquire about special needs arrangements, call 425-353-7433. The board is scheduled to act on a final budget proposal Dec. 2.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. The agency is building a network of Swift bus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99, the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field, and the new Swift Orange Line coming to Mill Creek and Lynnwood in 2024.