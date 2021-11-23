Contributing photographer close-up: Chris Walton

Publisher’s note: Thanks to a reader suggestion, we are introducing a series of profiles on our contributing photographers.

I am a retired biomedical engineer who has lived in Edmonds with my wife Florence for about 17 years. We both love the outdoors and gardening. For about 50 years I have had a 35 mm Canon reflex camera at my side as we have hiked, snowshoed, camped, kayaked and traveled internationally. Twice we quit our high-tech jobs (we have no children) and spent a year camping in a tent, as far north as the Artic Circle.

My passion is capturing nature’s beauty and mystery. For me, taking photos forces me to slow down and really engage with the natural beauty that surrounds us all. I love sharing those positive experiences and hope to promote positive energy within our community with photography.