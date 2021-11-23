Contributing photographer close-up: Julia Wiese

I have owned a camera since my early 20s. I even have the first photos I took and developed in a photography class. As always happens, life gets in the way and it wasn’t until I moved to Edmonds in 2010 that I started to get serious about taking classes and shooting more photos, especially of birds. I found nature images to be what I shoot best, using natural lighting and a tripod when necessary for my Nikon and 150-600mm lens.

My husband and I love to travel to get nature photos. We have been to the Galapagos; South Africa to photograph the big five; South America, including cruising the Amazon River and fishing for piranhas; and to Alaska to photograph bears, among some of our trips.