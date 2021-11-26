Contributing photographer close-up: Ken Pickle

Ken Pickle is a retired professional meeting planner (34 years with Safeco Insurance) and also retired Navy (6.5 years as a NFO and 22 years Naval Reserve Intelligence). He is a volunteer AV tech at Edmonds United Methodist Church and also donates photography to the Edmonds Food Bank. For 12 of his years with Safeco, still photography was part of his duties. His degree is in zoology. Though he never got to use his degree professionally, it came in handy as it often was a zoo around his office at Safeco.

Pickle’s love of nature began as a child growing up in the foothills of the Ozarks (northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma). His hobby is nature photography and he shoots mostly in Pine Ridge Park, Edmonds Marsh and Skagit Valley. Some of his better pictures are of creatures in his own yard. He lives close to Five Corners.