Contributing photographer close-up: Kevin O’Keeffe

I’m an opportunistic picture taker, so I have to rely on the limitations of the camera I have at hand — now an iPhone 8, but I am eagerly awaiting an iPhone 13, with a much better camera, boosting my zoom 50% to an “awesome” 3x. But I’ll still have to pass on those moon shots, and of the seals we saw last night. It’s “a poor crafter who bemoans his tools,” so I try to follow the dictum of artist Georgia O’Keeffe, who said “take time to look….” and capture what is presented to my view.
