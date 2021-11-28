Contributing photographer close-up: Lee Lageschulte

I have traveled and photographed the world — the Arctic Circle, Norway, Sweden, Finland, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Crete, Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, Israel, Jordan, Sicily, Portugal, Lichtenstein, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Australia. Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and South America.

I have shot with Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Minolta, on film and carried those heavy cameras

all over the world and developed the film when we returned home. My favorite at the

moment is my Apple 11. It takes remarkable photos and is much easier to carry. My passion i

s to take photos every day and every time we walk. I love nature and our glorious mountains,

Puget Sound, national parks and sunsets. Many of my photos of the U.S. were taken on

the back of a Honda Gold Wing.