Contributing photographer close-up: Lee Lageschulte

I have traveled and photographed the world — the Arctic Circle, Norway, Sweden, Finland, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Crete, Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, Israel, Jordan, Sicily, Portugal, Lichtenstein, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Australia. Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and South America.
I have shot with Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Minolta, on film and carried those heavy cameras all over the world and developed the film when we returned home. My favorite at the moment is my Apple 11. It takes remarkable photos and is much easier to carry. My passion is to take photos every day and every time we walk. I love nature and our glorious mountains, Puget Sound, national parks and sunsets. Many of my photos of the U.S. were taken on the back of a Honda Gold Wing.
I received an AA degree from Shoreline Community College, and worked with President Bell to start the Shoreline Community College Foundation and served on SCC Foundation Board. I graduated from the University of Washington in 1984 with honors.
I sold real estate for Windermere Shoreline for 36 years, and helped start the Premier Program at Windermere and
served as a Premier Director.
I lived in Innis Arden for nearly 46 years, and moved to Edmonds in 2018. I love the walkability along the waterfront, the streets of Edmonds, the friendly atmosphere of the little village.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.