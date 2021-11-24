Contributing photographer close-up: Sam Spencer

I minored in photography at an Eastern university in the 1970s. After retiring from my brokerage career in 2003 I decided to go back to school to catch up on the developments in digital photography. My choice for schooling was Everett Community Community College, where I think I learned three times more than at the private university for one tenth the cost per unit. I have become a huge fan of community college.

Since completing the EvCC course of instruction, my focus has been on composite photography and modernist photography. I taught composition in a photography workshop for a senior center for over 10 years before my wife and I moved to Edmonds. My next project is a photographic history of Edmonds updating the work of several earlier historians. It hopefully will be a communal effort involving the photographic community of Edmonds. I’m also currently a member of Gallery North.