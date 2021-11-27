Contributing photographer close-up: Sharon O’Brien

I have had a passion for art and photography most of my life. As a watercolor artist, I donate all proceeds from the sales of my work to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, in memory of my 5-year-old granddaughter Julia Stewart. With photography, I aim to capture the moment exactly as it occurs and love sharing those moments with others, hoping it brings joy to their lives as well.

I have traveled extensively and have lived in the Midwest, the East Coast, the South, and now in the glorious Pacific Northwest. Samish Island was my first home in Washington state, and now I have set down roots in Edmonds and I am loving living here. Home at last. I hope to meet you in person down at the waterfront someday — my favorite place to hang out, meet folks and take photos.