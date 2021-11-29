Contributing photographer close-up: Vicki Hone Smith

A Northwest native, I’ve lived in Edmonds since 2009. I’ve been capturing moments and images on camera since the age of 9, when I got my first Argus box camera.

But it wasn’t until after college and a career in advertising, when I retired and started traveling, that I was able to pursue it more seriously, resulting in a few shows in Seattle and Kirkland. Since moving to Edmonds, the most supportive art community I know of, I’ve been juried into several art shows including a few times in our Edmonds Arts Festival, and won a special City Purchase award at the 2017 Kenmore Art Show. At the same time, I’ve participated in several of the Edmonds Art Walks, doing all my own printing and framing.

During the last few years I’ve found iPhone photography fits my lifestyle much better and the cameras and editing apps continue to improve all the time! I love being in the natural world where I do most of my photography. Most of my photography in Edmonds has been taken close to home since I have a beautiful view of the Sound and ferries, and love photographing trees and flowers throughout the seasons. But I also love capturing familiar Edmonds images with a different perspective. I am hoping to exhibit some of them in one of our Art Walks next year, once I replace my old printer with a new one!

I am working on a new website but if you wish to visit my present one, not updated, go toVickiHoneSmith.com