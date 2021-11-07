Council Nov. 8 to consider proposal for city office on Hwy 99, hold 2022 budget public hearing

The Edmonds City Council, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, will consider a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to rent and provide staffing for a 1,309-square-foot office space in Highway 99’s Aurora Marketplace for a Neighborhood City Office, at a cost of $130,396 for 2022.
Also on Tuesday night, the council will hold a public hearing and conduct further deliberations on the 2022 city budget.
The location of the proposed Neighborhood City Office is three doors east of the Safeway store at 23632 Highway 99. According to the council agenda, the space is currently configured with an entry lobby/reception area, a large office/conference room, a second office room, a small office/meeting area, and a rear work station, as well as bathroom and rear emergency exit.
The space would be staffed four hours per day with a new half-time receptionist/administrative position (total cost of $30,000 including benefits) to answer city government-related questions — including those related to permits, parks and employment. There would also be racks with informational handouts, the council agenda notes. The Edmonds Police Department’s new community engagement officer would work primarily from this location, and police officers in the Highway 99 area could use office work stations to complete reports, access emails, take breaks and meet with members of the public.
In addition, under the city’s proposal the Edmonds Municipal Court would hold a community court in the larger conference room two to four times per month. An electronic court kiosk would be available in the lobby/reception area for individuals to submit paperwork or access online information. The conference room could also be used for community meetings and staff meetings, the city said.
Monthly rent plus triple net (common area/maintenance plus real estate taxes plus insurance) would be $4,452.78, totaling $53,433.38 per year. The owners have offered up to $26,180 to help defray costs of initial tenant improvements. In addition to the lease terms, the city estimates additional expenses of up to $1,500 monthly to cover utilities, security, IT, custodial and other ancillary operations and maintenance costs
If the lease contract is signed before the end of 2021, a deposit of the first month’s rent of $3,490.67 will be due upon contract execution, and would be part of a fourth quarter 2021 budget amendment. The remainder of the projected one-time and ongoing costs for 2022 can be included as an amendment to the proposed 2022 budget.
Estimated Costs:
|Item
|Month
|Year
|Tenant Improvements (TI)
|$43,000
|Fixtures, Furnishings, Equipment
|$12,000
|Contribution from Court
|($10,000)
|Owner TI Allowance
|($26,180)
|TOTAL ONE-TIME COSTS
|$18,820
|Lease + NNN
|$4,453
|$53,433
|Util/IT/Secrty/Cust
|$1,500
|$18,000
|.5 FTE staff
|$30,000
|Subtotal
|$101,433
|Contingency @ 10%
|$10,143
|Total Ongoing Costs
|$111,576
Total 2022 Net Cost Estimate: $130,396
Prior to the 6:30 p.m. special meeting, the council will meet in two of its three committees: Public Safety, Personnel and Planning at 5 p.m. and Parks and Public Works at 5:30 p.m. There is no Finance Committee meeting this month, which committee chair Diane Buckshnis said was unfortunate as it prevents committee members from discussing more detailed budget background information outside of council meetings.
In a Saturday email copied to the Edmonds media, Buckshnis accused Council President Susan Paine — who sets council meeting agendas — of having “marginalized the Finance Committee,” adding she is disappointed with Paine’s leadership “as you continue to not support the Finance Committee or the expertise of the individuals you appointed to be on this committee.”
Paine said Sunday via email that she didn’t schedule a Finance Committee meeting “because with our full council meeting, it’s mainly on city finance and budget.”
The council is also set to hold an executive session — closed to the public — starting at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss collective bargaining strategy.
This meeting will be broadcast virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.
Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
You can provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone by raising a virtual hand to be recognized. Those wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.
You can see the complete 6:30 meeting agenda here.
That is REALLY high rent: almost $41 per square foot is about 75% more than what it should be. Then all a citizen can do is go in and ask questions but only for 4 hours a day. If they want to apply for a permit, pay their utility bills, or actually do anything, they still have to go to City Hall. This is not a good use of taxpayer money.
I’m curious how this particular location was selected, given other vacant commercial spaces up and down Highway 99 in Edmonds. I think this office would work better if more centrally located in our International District. There it could more effectively serve our Asian community, folks who are too often victims of petty and occasionally not-so-petty crime.
I hope the City will provide documentation of their site selection process, how they came to choose this location over all others.
Instead of shooting from the hip on things like this, maybe a better understanding of the Biden admin infrastructure bill that just passed Friday night would help us with our overall dollar decision making. Jumping into a shopping mall sounds simple, but could end up clever by 1/2. Seems to me that a measured approach to the 2022 budget would give us the time and space needed to figure and pencil some things out.
Subtract 4 hours of bureaucratic paper pushing, add 20 hours of police, and then this is a good idea for what this community needs most. I’ve elaborated in my comments on the other article about this. Hopefully the council will be looking at this closely (and also not writing it off completely). Something needs to happen but this is not it as presented.
Roger, the location is right between a Tree that grows money and a Super place to cut budgets. Could help with our budgeting process!!
What are our needs and priorities? Seems to me that we could use a police substation along the 99 Hwy corridor before we need a part time staffed kiosk. One only needs to read the Police Blotter to see where we have a problem needing a solution. The proposed use of this space seems like a solution looking for a problem to solve.