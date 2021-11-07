Council Nov. 8 to consider proposal for city office on Hwy 99, hold 2022 budget public hearing

The Edmonds City Council, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, will consider a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to rent and provide staffing for a 1,309-square-foot office space in Highway 99’s Aurora Marketplace for a Neighborhood City Office, at a cost of $130,396 for 2022.

Also on Tuesday night, the council will hold a public hearing and conduct further deliberations on the 2022 city budget.

The location of the proposed Neighborhood City Office is three doors east of the Safeway store at 23632 Highway 99. According to the council agenda, the space is currently configured with an entry lobby/reception area, a large office/conference room, a second office room, a small office/meeting area, and a rear work station, as well as bathroom and rear emergency exit.

The space would be staffed four hours per day with a new half-time receptionist/administrative position (total cost of $30,000 including benefits) to answer city government-related questions — including those related to permits, parks and employment. There would also be racks with informational handouts, the council agenda notes. The Edmonds Police Department’s new community engagement officer would work primarily from this location, and police officers in the Highway 99 area could use office work stations to complete reports, access emails, take breaks and meet with members of the public.

In addition, under the city’s proposal the Edmonds Municipal Court would hold a community court in the larger conference room two to four times per month. An electronic court kiosk would be available in the lobby/reception area for individuals to submit paperwork or access online information. The conference room could also be used for community meetings and staff meetings, the city said.

Monthly rent plus triple net (common area/maintenance plus real estate taxes plus insurance) would be $4,452.78, totaling $53,433.38 per year. The owners have offered up to $26,180 to help defray costs of initial tenant improvements. In addition to the lease terms, the city estimates additional expenses of up to $1,500 monthly to cover utilities, security, IT, custodial and other ancillary operations and maintenance costs

If the lease contract is signed before the end of 2021, a deposit of the first month’s rent of $3,490.67 will be due upon contract execution, and would be part of a fourth quarter 2021 budget amendment. The remainder of the projected one-time and ongoing costs for 2022 can be included as an amendment to the proposed 2022 budget.

Estimated Costs:

Item Month Year Tenant Improvements (TI) $43,000 Fixtures, Furnishings, Equipment $12,000 Contribution from Court ($10,000) Owner TI Allowance ($26,180) TOTAL ONE-TIME COSTS $18,820 Lease + NNN $4,453 $53,433 Util/IT/Secrty/Cust $1,500 $18,000 .5 FTE staff $30,000 Subtotal $101,433 Contingency @ 10% $10,143 Total Ongoing Costs $111,576

Total 2022 Net Cost Estimate: $130,396

Prior to the 6:30 p.m. special meeting, the council will meet in two of its three committees: Public Safety, Personnel and Planning at 5 p.m. and Parks and Public Works at 5:30 p.m. There is no Finance Committee meeting this month, which committee chair Diane Buckshnis said was unfortunate as it prevents committee members from discussing more detailed budget background information outside of council meetings.

In a Saturday email copied to the Edmonds media, Buckshnis accused Council President Susan Paine — who sets council meeting agendas — of having “marginalized the Finance Committee,” adding she is disappointed with Paine’s leadership “as you continue to not support the Finance Committee or the expertise of the individuals you appointed to be on this committee.”

Paine said Sunday via email that she didn’t schedule a Finance Committee meeting “because with our full council meeting, it’s mainly on city finance and budget.”

The council is also set to hold an executive session — closed to the public — starting at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss collective bargaining strategy.

