COVID-19 vaccines now available at Ash Way Park and Ride

Starting this week, the Snohomish Health District is administering COVID-19 vaccines three days per week at the Ash Way Park and Ride in Lynnwood. Appointments are required and available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays in December for people ages 12 and up.

The site offers drive-through vaccinations including first and second doses, boosters and third shots for those who qualify. Those who are ages 12-17 may be vaccinated with the consent of an adult for the Pfizer vaccine and must have a parent or legal guardian present. More information about the location and scheduling an appointment can be viewed here.

The Washington State Department of Health has endorsed the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone.

Those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after completing their initial series of shots. People who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot at two months or more after it was administered.

The health district is asking those with booster shots appointments to bring proof of prior vaccination either in the form of a vaccination card or a www.myIR.net record.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson boosters are both full doses, while Moderna’s booster is a half dose. A booster shot does not have to be the same COVID-19 vaccine type as the primary vaccination was and eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. According to the FDA and CDC, studies found “mixing and matching” boosters is safe and effective.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available by appointment only at the Ash Way Park and Ride on Saturdays and Sundays. More information about registering for an appointment to get tested is available here.

For vaccinating children ages 5-11, the health district urges parents or guardians to speak with their child’s health care provider or check with a local pharmacy about scheduling an appointment for vaccination. It notes new child-appropriate doses of the Pfizer vaccine are currently in short supply and anticipates that it will take several weeks until all eligible children are able to receive a first dose. Patients will receive two doses, three weeks apart.

More information about the vaccines, locating providers and community-based clinics in Snohomish County can be viewed here.

Community Transit is offering free roundtrip bus rides to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Riders do not need to provide any documents and can simply tell the bus driver they are traveling to get the vaccine or returning from receiving it. People can also use the free ride to go to a doctor’s office, pharmacy or wherever they plan to get vaccinated. To plan a trip to any location, go to www.communitytransit.org or call (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or TTY Relay 711.

The Ash Way Park and Ride is located at 16327 Ash Way in Lynnwood.

