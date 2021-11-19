Deadline Nov. 24 to comment during Paine Field Airport Master Plan online open house

Snohomish County is updating the Paine Field Airport Master Plan, and you are invited to participate in an online open house to learn more about work completed so far and where the plan is headed.

The online open house is open for comments and questions through Wednesday, Nov. 24. You can also watch a recording of recent webinars at www.painefieldmasterplan.com. (Click on the link at the top of the page.) These sessions may provide you with some additional context as your write your comments and questions for the project team.

Paine Field accounts for $60 billion in annual economic activity and supports over 158,000 direct and indirect jobs. With air travel on the rise as travel destinations reopen, Paine Field is projected to see an increase in demand from all users – general aviation, commercial, corporate, air cargo, and businesses to support this activity.

An airport master plan is a long-range planning document that outlines a strategy for development of airport land and facilities. The plan is intended to prepare the airport to support the needs of the future. The current Paine Field Master Plan update was adopted by the Snohomish County Council in December 2002 and was accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration in November 2003. The master plan is informed by Snohomish County residents, government agencies, chambers of commerce, the airport commission, civic groups, environmental organizations, business leaders, and others with an interest in the airport.