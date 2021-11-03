Reminder: Downtown holiday market to return starting Nov. 6

The Edmonds Holiday Market will return to downtown Edmonds starting Saturday, Nov. 6.

Located at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street around the holiday tree, the holiday market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on six Saturdays: Nov. 6, 13 and 20, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, skipping the Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 27. According to a City of Edmonds announcement, 60-plus vendors will treat shoppers to a rich selection of holiday gifts and specialty items, produce, food, wines, flowers, treats and music. Shoppers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the market.

For more information about the market, visit: www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket/

In addition to the holiday market, the holiday trolley will be back after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. In conjunction with Ed!, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, the popular trolley will run on the first three Saturdays in December throughout downtown, with the cheery assistance of Emily the Elf. Watch for more details about the holidays in Edmonds in coming weeks and at www.edmondsholidays.com

“Of course, the mainstay of the holidays will continue to be the wonderful variety of shops, cafés, restaurants and service providers that make downtown Edmonds a particular delight during the holidays,” said City of Edmonds Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty.