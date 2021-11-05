Economic and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty retiring at end of year

Patrick Doherty, who for the last seven years has served as the City of Edmonds’ economic and community services director, is retiring at the end of this year, the city said Friday.

“The past seven-plus years serving the Edmonds community has been an amazing and rewarding experience,” Doherty said. “It’s been the perfect capstone to my 40-year career in public service. I am proud of all the work my colleagues and I have accomplished, under the leadership of Mayors Nelson and Earling and the city council, during my time here.”

Doherty, who holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in urban planning, started his career in the Town of Los Gatos, Calif. in September 1981. Before coming to Edmonds, he worked in various other U.S. cities, including spending almost 17 years at the City of Seattle’s design review manager, and 13 years at the City of Federal Way as community and economic development director.

“Patrick has been an integral part of our city administration for the past seven years, bringing a wealth of knowledge to his role and helping to lead us in favorable economic growth and increased community engagement,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “I greatly appreciate his service to our city. I will miss working with Patrick and wish him an enjoyable retirement.”

Initially appointed by Mayor Dave Earling, Doherty started with City of Edmonds in July 2014. His initial responsibilities focused on tourism promotion, business attraction, stewardship of the city’s Strategic Action Plan and leading communications and public relations along with intergovernmental relations and the city’s lobbying efforts in Olympia and Washington, DC.

As time went on, he took on additional initiatives and programs, including the Edmonds Diversity Commission. Doherty and Edmonds Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin spearheaded efforts to achieve Creative District designation for the Edmonds downtown area – the first such designation in Washington state.

Along with former department Program Coordinator Cindi Cruz and current Program Coordinator Megan Luttrell, Doherty has provided staff support to the citizens’ Economic Development Commission, diversity commission, lodging tax advisory committee, and the Creative District advisory committee.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Doherty has led the City’s interdepartmental emergency response team, as well as guided the process for disbursing both the federal CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds in the form of grants to households, businesses, local colleges, local nonprofits and others.

The city said the recruitment process to fill the economic and community services director position will begin early next year. The mayor will appoint a new director, subject to city council confirmation.

As for his post-retirement plans, Doherty said: “I have so many ideas, ranging from volunteer work to travel, from studies to more hiking, from more time with friends and family to the possibility of some part-time work. I expect I’ll be just as busy!”