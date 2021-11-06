Edmonds Art Beat: Broadway revue at Edmonds Heights, author event at Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts presents four days of All Together Now!

After nearly two years, Edmonds Heights Performing Arts will be returning to the stage for an all-ages Broadway revue show. All Together Now runs from Nov. 12-15 with both day and evening performances, giving our community the chance to enjoy this wonderful show. There will be around 50 performers including students of all ages, parents, teachers, and even the new principal Kathleen Hodges.

The show is a fundraiser to help Edmonds Heights Performing Arts continue to produce high-quality theatre opportunities for their students. Ticket prices start at $10 with donor ticket levels from $25-$150.

In-person performances are Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov .13-14 at 3 p.m. Streaming performances are Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Songs included:

Pure Imagination – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Writing Down the Story of My Life – Junie B. Jones

Middle of a Moment – James and the Giant Peach

Gimme, Gimme – Thoroughly Modern Millie

We’re All in This Together – High School Musical

Tomorrow – Annie

The Human Heart – Once on This Island

She Used to Be Mine – Waitress

Consider Yourself – Oliver

When I Grow Up – Matilda

Take a Chance on Me – Mamma Mia

Wouldn’t it be Loverly – My Fair Lady

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Mary Poppins

Beautiful City – Godspell

Why We Tell the Story – Once on This Island

Tickets are available now for both in-person and live-streaming shows here

Comedy competition coming soon to Edmonds Center for the Arts

The semifinals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition will be happening right here for the 41st annual competition. Each comic has ten minutes to entertain and wow the crowd. They will be competing for $15,000 in cash prizes. Tickets available here. More events coming up in November can be found here.

Meet Candace Robb in Edmonds Bookshop event

On Thursday, Nov. 11. the Edmonds Bookshop will host author Candace Robb in conversation with Patricia Bracewell at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. Robb’s new book The Riverwoman’s Dragon, is the 13th in her Owen Archer series. The story takes place in London in 1375, exploring the push and pull between a new physician and traditional healers and midwives at a time full of fear and suspicion.

Pacific Northwest writer and historian Candace Robb creates fiction about the late Middle Ages with two series, the Owen Archer mysteries and the Kate Clifford mysteries. You can learn more about her here.

Patricia Bracewell is also an author, with her third book, The Steel Beneath the Silk published last March. Learn more about Bracewell here.

The event takes place on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook Page.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.