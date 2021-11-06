Edmonds Art Beat: Broadway revue at Edmonds Heights, author event at Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts presents four days of All Together Now!
After nearly two years, Edmonds Heights Performing Arts will be returning to the stage for an all-ages Broadway revue show. All Together Now runs from Nov. 12-15 with both day and evening performances, giving our community the chance to enjoy this wonderful show. There will be around 50 performers including students of all ages, parents, teachers, and even the new principal Kathleen Hodges.
The show is a fundraiser to help Edmonds Heights Performing Arts continue to produce high-quality theatre opportunities for their students. Ticket prices start at $10 with donor ticket levels from $25-$150.
In-person performances are Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov .13-14 at 3 p.m. Streaming performances are Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Songs included:
Pure Imagination – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Writing Down the Story of My Life – Junie B. Jones
Middle of a Moment – James and the Giant Peach
Gimme, Gimme – Thoroughly Modern Millie
We’re All in This Together – High School Musical
Tomorrow – Annie
The Human Heart – Once on This Island
She Used to Be Mine – Waitress
Consider Yourself – Oliver
When I Grow Up – Matilda
Take a Chance on Me – Mamma Mia
Wouldn’t it be Loverly – My Fair Lady
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Mary Poppins
Beautiful City – Godspell
Why We Tell the Story – Once on This Island
Tickets are available now for both in-person and live-streaming shows here
Comedy competition coming soon to Edmonds Center for the Arts
The semifinals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition will be happening right here for the 41st annual competition. Each comic has ten minutes to entertain and wow the crowd. They will be competing for $15,000 in cash prizes. Tickets available here. More events coming up in November can be found here.
Meet Candace Robb in Edmonds Bookshop event
On Thursday, Nov. 11. the Edmonds Bookshop will host author Candace Robb in conversation with Patricia Bracewell at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. Robb’s new book The Riverwoman’s Dragon, is the 13th in her Owen Archer series. The story takes place in London in 1375, exploring the push and pull between a new physician and traditional healers and midwives at a time full of fear and suspicion.
Pacific Northwest writer and historian Candace Robb creates fiction about the late Middle Ages with two series, the Owen Archer mysteries and the Kate Clifford mysteries. You can learn more about her here.
Patricia Bracewell is also an author, with her third book, The Steel Beneath the Silk published last March. Learn more about Bracewell here.
The event takes place on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook Page.
— By Rachel Gardner
Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.