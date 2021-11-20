Edmonds Art Beat: Holiday happenings coming up

Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the ArtWorks building located at 201 Dayton St. The Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 22 participating artists. The show was closed last year due to COVID but the past participating artists convinced show owner Barb Goodfellow Childs to reopen for 2021.

The show highlights local artists who have created affordable gift items. There are items like pottery, glass, jewelry, fine knits, weavings, paintings, photography, calendars, greeting cards, magnets, wooden boxes and so much more. Artisan gifts have been added like soaps, raw honey, candles, teas and ornaments.

This year, Mukilteo Chocolate Company will be onsite selling truffles, peppermint bark and other treats. Artists and their art may be previewed here.

Miss Sydney & the Downtown Saints playing at Workhorse HQ Nov. 20

Miss Sydney & the Downtown Saints formed in 2017 with shared interests in performing music and serving their local community. Led by Sydney Englehart, the band plays a range of soul and rock and roll favorites from the past 60 years. The event is hosted by Workhorse HQ and tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased here.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy at Edmonds Center for the Arts

James & Jamesy, off-Broadway comedians, present their outrageously funny Christmas comedy classic O Christmas Tea. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. A story of catastrophe and innovative and hilarious solutions to a tea disaster. Tickets range from $19 to $44 and can be purchased here.

A holiday event with Twisted Bramble at the Red Barn

Dec. 4 at the Red Barn. Hosted by a new wave of Edmonds business owners. There will be a wreath-making workshop, opportunity to buy bread, eat tacos and take family photos.

Wreath workshop: 10 a.m. to noon and 7 to 9 p.m. ($95 per person)

Garland workshop: 2 to 4:30 p.m. ($115 per person)

There will be treats from Sugar Belle Bakery and hot cocoa from Retreat Drinks. In addition there will be 15 -minute family photo sessions exclusively for special needs/foster/adoptive families offered by Fort Vanity. Sign up ahead of time here. The Cottage Community Bakery will be selling fresh breads and pastries in the morning and Flyin’ Taco will be out front in the afternoon and evening.

The Nutcracker performed by the Olympic Ballet Theatre is back and it’s time to get tickets!

Olympic Ballet Theatre’s production of

The Nutcracker | Olympic Ballet Theatre

Frank Borg & Kaeli Pierce

Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, The Nutcracker

Into Dust Photography

Olympic Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is widely anticipated each year, and we are thrilled to be back! Join us for this favorite holiday tradition featuring dazzling snowflakes, a dramatic battle, waltzing flowers, Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, and much more!

Choreographed by OBT artistic directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, this classic production of The Nutcracker features sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau, and Ruth Gilmore.

Edmonds Performances

Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Dec. 18, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Dec. 19, 5 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Dec. 20, 2 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner