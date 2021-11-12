Edmonds Art Beat: Make room in your calendar for music, art and more

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party

On Thursday No. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is visiting the ECA with a Wild & Swinging’ Holiday Party. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has been entertaining audiences around the world for 28 years now with their fun take on American swing and jazz music. There will be a mix of Christmas classics and some original holiday tunes. Tickets are on sale, ranging in price from $29 to $64.

Minh Carrico’s new art project going online

Minh Carrico is a visual artist known primarily for working in photography, graphic design, and public arts. Their newest work explores live storytelling with never-before-seen photographs. Setup as a four-part series of autobiographical monologues talking about their Asian American experiences while living in Arkansas, Texas, and New York. The segments will be on Zoom from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month:

Nov. 21, 2021 – Behind the 8 Ball

Dec. 19, 2021 – Lost & Found

Jan. 16, 2022 – Call Me Buddy

Feb. 20, 2022 – Kings to King

Minh put together this series in response to the pandemic and the rise of violence against the Asian Pacific Islanders community. Minh felt it was the right time to share their experiences as an American-born Vietnamese person living in Little Rock, Arkansas during the 1970s. Some of the stories will include things like how Minh accidentally started a business at 21 years of age, Minh’s experience working for Annie Leibovitz, and meeting two governors who each became the President of the United States.

This project is a reflection of Minh’s determination for living an authentic life while experiencing racism wherever they lived, and the opportunities and successes they found in juxtaposition to the discrimination they faced. This project is funded in part by a City of Edmonds Arts Commission One-Time Small Project Grant.

To learn more about Minh Carrico, check out their website here.

Gothard Sisters Annual Celtic Christmas Show in Edmonds Dec. 2

Edmonds’ own Gothard Sisters will be back at Edmonds Center for the Arts on Dec. 2 for their annual Celtic Christmas Show. Enjoy a night of Celtic folk music, Christmas carols, dance, stories and holiday cheer with the internationally acclaimed Celtic folk trio. Tickets are going quickly; make sure to get yours now!

Art Walk Edmonds Third Thursday Nov. 18

All month long, you can experience Art View and on the Third Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. you can enjoy Art Walk and the annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Wreath Walk Edmonds and the online auction will be running from Nov. 18 through Dec. 16. Learn more about the Wreath Walk and online auction here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.