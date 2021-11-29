Edmonds artist hosting holiday pop-sale Dec. 4

Edmonds artist Mona Fairbanks will be having a holiday pop-up sale at her home studio Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bespoke art, earrings, candles, gnomes, water bottles, table runners with vintage kimono fabric and much more will be featured.

Fairbanks’ two daughters — Alyssa and Lea Fairbanks — will also be on hand to sell their crafts including handmade wrapping paper and gift tags.

The address is 8622 202th St. S.W., Edmonds.