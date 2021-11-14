Edmonds Booktalk: Books for the holidays — in stock for gift giving

‘Tis already the season! You’ve been hearing about the troubles in the supply chain, and it has indeed hit the publishing world. Luckily: We have many great books to recommend and they are available and actually in the bookshop!

Here is a partial list of great staff recommendations for holiday gifting. We all have so many fantastic recommendations, that I couldn’t fit them all in this column… even more great ideas on our website, here.

Fiction:

“The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings” by Jackie Morris . This beautiful little book is designed to be a companion, a talisman to be turned to again and again and a place of respite from an increasingly frenetic and complex world. ~Michelle

Poetry /Nature/Graphic Arts/Illustration

. This beautiful little book is designed to be a companion, a talisman to be turned to again and again and a place of respite from an increasingly frenetic and complex world. ~Michelle Poetry /Nature/Graphic Arts/Illustration “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich . In this stunning and timely novel, the award-winning author creates a wickedly funny ghost story, a tale of passion, of a complex marriage, and of a woman’s relentless errors. ~Michelle and Susan ** Indie Bonus: we have a few signed first editions available….let us know here if you would like us to save one for you, here.**

Fiction/Literary/Indigenous/Women/Ghosts

. In this stunning and timely novel, the award-winning author creates a wickedly funny ghost story, a tale of passion, of a complex marriage, and of a woman’s relentless errors. ~Michelle and Susan ** we have a few signed first editions available….let us know here if you would like us to save one for you, here.** Fiction/Literary/Indigenous/Women/Ghosts “Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles . Set in 1950s America, spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles’ third novel will satisfy fans of his multi-layered literary styling while providing them an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes. ~Mary Kay

Fiction/Literary/Historical/Coming of Age

“Lincoln Highway” by . Set in 1950s America, spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles’ third novel will satisfy fans of his multi-layered literary styling while providing them an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes. ~Mary Kay Fiction/Literary/Historical/Coming of Age “Bewilderment” and “The Overstory” by Richard Powers . “The Overstory” is an outstanding work of fiction, based mostly in and around nature, trees mostly in PNW settings specifically, weaving strong human narratives with a story arc that leads in a hopeful direction.

“Bewilderment,” a kind of companion to “The Overstory,” builds on that arc, using a more intimate narrative but still taking the reader toward hope, even with the book’s references to recent national leadership. ~David.

“Bewilderment” : Fiction/Literature/Family Life/Nature + Environment

“The Overstory” : Fiction/Literary/Nature + the Environment [and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction!]

. “The Overstory” is an outstanding work of fiction, based mostly in and around nature, trees mostly in PNW settings specifically, weaving strong human narratives with a story arc that leads in a hopeful direction. “Bewilderment,” a kind of companion to “The Overstory,” builds on that arc, using a more intimate narrative but still taking the reader toward hope, even with the book’s references to recent national leadership. ~David. “Bewilderment” : Fiction/Literature/Family Life/Nature + Environment “The Overstory” : Fiction/Literary/Nature + the Environment [and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction!] “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig . If you could live a different life and see how it would have turned out had you made different choices, would you do it? Riveting book about reviewing life’s regrets and deciding which life you would choose. ~Pat

Fiction/Science Fiction/Literary/Time Travel

. If you could live a different life and see how it would have turned out had you made different choices, would you do it? Riveting book about reviewing life’s regrets and deciding which life you would choose. ~Pat Fiction/Science Fiction/Literary/Time Travel “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir . A lone astronaut on a one way mission to deep space to save Earth…along the way he teams up with an alien!! If you loved “The Martian” you’ll love “Project Hail Mary” as well. ~Pat and Elaine

Fiction/Science Fiction/Action +Adventure/Suspense

. A lone astronaut on a one way mission to deep space to save Earth…along the way he teams up with an alien!! If you loved “The Martian” you’ll love “Project Hail Mary” as well. ~Pat and Elaine Fiction/Science Fiction/Action +Adventure/Suspense “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland” by A. Cosby . Cosby has emerged as one of our best new crime/thriller writers. Not only are his books crafted around twisty plots with more than a little mayhem, they are also closely observed character studies where the dynamics of race, morality, sexual orientation and class play out in the rural south. ~David

Fiction/Thriller/Mystery+Detective/Crime/African American + Black

. has emerged as one of our best new crime/thriller writers. Not only are his books crafted around twisty plots with more than a little mayhem, they are also closely observed character studies where the dynamics of race, morality, sexual orientation and class play out in the rural south. ~David Fiction/Thriller/Mystery+Detective/Crime/African American + Black “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead . New York 1960. A family saga, crime novel, hilarious morality play about race and power. Follow Ray Carney as he makes his was on both sides of the law. ~Susan

Fiction/Literary/Crime/Thriller/African American + Black

. New York 1960. A family saga, crime novel, hilarious morality play about race and power. Follow Ray Carney as he makes his was on both sides of the law. ~Susan Fiction/Literary/Crime/Thriller/African American + Black “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman . This is the conclusion to the “Practical Magic” series. Read all four books and follow the Owens women as they navigate the warning handed down through the family for centuries – Know that for our family, love is a curse – they will all strive to break the rules and find true love. The series is a celebration of mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers and anyone who has ever been in love. ~Susan

Fiction/Historical/Fantasy/Occult + Supernatural

. This is the conclusion to the “Practical Magic” series. Read all four books and follow the Owens women as they navigate the warning handed down through the family for centuries – Know that for our family, love is a curse – they will all strive to break the rules and find true love. The series is a celebration of mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers and anyone who has ever been in love. ~Susan Fiction/Historical/Fantasy/Occult + Supernatural “A Spindle Splintered” by Alix E. Harrow . “A vivid, subversive and feminist reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, where implacable destiny is no match for courage, sisterhood, stubbornness and a good working knowledge of fairy tales.” –Katherine Arden ~Michelle

Fiction/Dark Fantasy/Action+ Adventure/Fairy + Folk Tales/LGBTQ+

. “A vivid, subversive and feminist reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, where implacable destiny is no match for courage, sisterhood, stubbornness and a good working knowledge of fairy tales.” –Katherine Arden ~Michelle Fiction/Dark Fantasy/Action+ Adventure/Fairy + Folk Tales/LGBTQ+ “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. The best book I’ve read so far this year. Set in a small town on the California coast, this is part mystery, part redemption tale. The small town has secrets, the families all have secrets. All of the characters are so well-drawn and multi-dimensional. As in real-life, no one is all good or all evil… really well done! ~Elaine

Fiction/Literary/Mystery/Thriller/Small Town

Non-Fiction:

“Weather of the Pacific Northwest” by Cliff Mass . This is a lavishly illustrated guide to making sense of the region’s unique atmospheric and geographic forces. For this new edition, Mass has expanded his coverage of British Columbia as well as considered the impact of wildfires on the region’s meteorology. ~Mary Kay

Earth Science/Nature/Pacific NW

. This is a lavishly illustrated guide to making sense of the region’s unique atmospheric and geographic forces. For this new edition, Mass has expanded his coverage of British Columbia as well as considered the impact of wildfires on the region’s meteorology. ~Mary Kay Earth Science/Nature/Pacific NW “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown . This book is a must-read not only because it tells part of our history that needs to be told, but also for the individual stories of Japanese American heroes and their families that it amplifies. Written in collaboration with the Densho oral history project, Brown has again woven complex historical research with personal narrative in compelling prose that is hard to put down. ~Eleanor

History/Biography/WWII/Asian + Asian American/Cultural + Regional

. This book is a must-read not only because it tells part of our history that needs to be told, but also for the individual stories of Japanese American heroes and their families that it amplifies. Written in collaboration with the Densho oral history project, Brown has again woven complex historical research with personal narrative in compelling prose that is hard to put down. ~Eleanor History/Biography/WWII/Asian + Asian American/Cultural + Regional “The Loneliest Americans” by Jay Caspian Kang . This is an important examination of how the term Asian American has been allowed to define a wide array of national and cultural origins under one often oppressive label. In reviewing the history of immigration laws and anti-ethnic attitudes, Kang opens eyes and minds to the array of experiences first and subsequent generations have endured. ~David

Memoir/Asian American/Cultural

. This is an important examination of how the term Asian American has been allowed to define a wide array of national and cultural origins under one often oppressive label. In reviewing the history of immigration laws and anti-ethnic attitudes, Kang opens eyes and minds to the array of experiences first and subsequent generations have endured. ~David Memoir/Asian American/Cultural “Endurance: My Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery” by Scott Kelly . This book is for anyone who has ever wondered what life is like on the International Space Station. We follow Kelly-with flashbacks to his training in the air force-on his year-long stay aboard the ISS, in a unique study on the effects of space on the human body, using his twin brother as the control sample for the experiment. ~Madeleine

Autobiography/Science/Space

. This book is for anyone who has ever wondered what life is like on the International Space Station. We follow Kelly-with flashbacks to his training in the air force-on his year-long stay aboard the ISS, in a unique study on the effects of space on the human body, using his twin brother as the control sample for the experiment. ~Madeleine Autobiography/Science/Space “Local Dirt: Seasonal Recipes for Eating Close to Home” by Andrea Bemis . This book is: beautiful, inspiring and simple. In this, her second cookbook, Bemis encourages us all to eat locally and sustainably, and gives practical and tasty ways to do so. Highly recommended as a gift for: your favorite foodie; your favorite earth-conscious “localvore”…or yourself! ~Eleanor

Cooking/Seasonal/Regional: Northwest/Farm-to-Table

. This book is: beautiful, inspiring and simple. In this, her second cookbook, Bemis encourages us all to eat locally and sustainably, and gives practical and tasty ways to do so. Highly recommended as a gift for: your favorite foodie; your favorite earth-conscious “localvore”…or yourself! ~Eleanor Cooking/Seasonal/Regional: Northwest/Farm-to-Table “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman. This is the inaugural poem, in book form. It is such a moving and hopeful piece and in the season of giving and lights, what better gift, than a poem about hope and light? ~Eleanor

Poetry/American/African American + Black

For Kids:

“The Beatryce Prophecy” by Kate DiCamillo . With its timeless themes, unforgettable cast, and magical medieval setting, this lyrical tale is a fantastical meditation on fate, love, and the power of words to spell the world. ~Mary Kay

Juvenile Fiction [8-12]/Books + Libraries/Historical/Fantasy +Magic/Action + Adventure

. With its timeless themes, unforgettable cast, and magical medieval setting, this lyrical tale is a fantastical meditation on fate, love, and the power of words to spell the world. ~Mary Kay Juvenile Fiction [8-12]/Books + Libraries/Historical/Fantasy +Magic/Action + Adventure “Willodeen” by Katherine Applegate . Willodeen believes all animals serve a vital role in the complicated web of nature. A timely and timeless tale about our fragile earth, and one girl’s fierce determination to make a difference, and prove that we all have our roles to play, no matter how stinky we are! ~Elaine

Juvenile Fiction [8-12]/Fantasy + Magic/Nature

. Willodeen believes all animals serve a vital role in the complicated web of nature. A timely and timeless tale about our fragile earth, and one girl’s fierce determination to make a difference, and prove that we all have our roles to play, no matter how stinky we are! ~Elaine Juvenile Fiction [8-12]/Fantasy + Magic/Nature “Lying Awake” by Helen Furbush (Local Author!) I was read “Lying Awake” as a child, and the book invokes the calming motion of the rocking ship I was familiar with from my own grandpa’s sailboat. Perfect to read to any young one at bedtime, as well as a neat way to learn the International Code of Signals. ~Madeleine

Juvenile Fiction/ Family/Boats/Local Author + Setting

(Local Author!) I was read “Lying Awake” as a child, and the book invokes the calming motion of the rocking ship I was familiar with from my own grandpa’s sailboat. Perfect to read to any young one at bedtime, as well as a neat way to learn the International Code of Signals. ~Madeleine Juvenile Fiction/ Family/Boats/Local Author + Setting “Ramona Quimby Age 8” by Beverly Cleary . The “Ramona” series was a favorite of mine as a child because it describes problems recognizable to a child without the use of fussy or dialed-down language. ~Madeleine

Juvenile fiction [7-9]/Classics/School (grade 3)/ Family

. The “Ramona” series was a favorite of mine as a child because it describes problems recognizable to a child without the use of fussy or dialed-down language. ~Madeleine Juvenile fiction [7-9]/Classics/School (grade 3)/ Family “The Penderwicks: A Summer Tale of Four Sisters, Two Rabbits, and a Very Interesting Boy by Jeanne Birdsall. The Penderwick series is by-far my favorite series for that age-of-transition between ages 8 and 15. Four sisters, their father, and their lovable dog Hound, embark on adventures only four siblings could fall in to. ~Madeleine

Juvenile Fiction [8-12]/Family/Siblings/Action + Adventure

More great sources for gifting ideas

Give Books. The 2021 Holiday season’s best of the independent northwest catalog has arrived! We have copies in the store for you to peruse at your leisure, and you can shop directly from the catalog on our website, right here.

There are so many great lists on our website: award winners, authors coming to Seattle Arts + Lectures; lists from NPR; as well as lists like:

Adult books recommended for teens ready to read beyond the YA section. Some great lists starting with an article in the Washington Post. Our blog post here.

Some great lists starting with an article in the Washington Post. Beautiful editions of classics from “Peter Pan” to “The Secret Garden” to “Harry Potter” all with bonus content! Our blog post here.

Show your love for The Edmonds Bookshop lover in your life! Choose a V-neck Tee, a Classic Long Sleeve Tee, or a Pullover Hoodie. Multiple colors available in each style. Order here.

Edmonds Bookshop Events

Nov. 11, 2021. Virtual event 6-7 p.m.

Join us on Facebook Live for Candace Robb in conversation with Patricia Bracewell.

Ms. Robb’s new book, “The Riverwoman’s Dragon,” is the latest in her Owen Archer series — the 13th!

Patricia Bracewell’s 3rd book, “The Steel Beneath the Silk” was published this past March.

All the information on our website here.

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club.

We are still doing Zoom meetings for Edmonds Bookshop Book Club.

Zoom meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 – 9-10 a.m.: “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell.

A never-before-told story of Virginia Hall, the American spy who changed the course of World War II.

In 1942, the Gestapo sent out an urgent transmission: She is the most dangerous of all Allied spies. We must find and destroy her.

Staff recommended!

More information about the book and the club is here.

Send us an email here to register your email for book club membership. We will send you an invitation with a Zoom Meeting link as each book club meeting is scheduled. Once you accept the invitation it will show up in your calendar.

Nov. 27, 2021. Small Business Saturday in downtown Edmonds! Shop Small! Shop Local!

Recent book releases of note:

“Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

“Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach. Chosen for Indie Next. Staff recommended author.

“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead. Staff recommended. Chosen for Indie Next.

“The Book of Form and Emptiness” by Ruth Ozeki.

“Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune. Staff highly recommended author!

For ages 4+ “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman. A lyrical picture book debut from the presidential inaugural poet.

“Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel” by Anthony Doerr.

“Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo.

“The Cold Millions: A Novel “ by Jess Walter. Staff recommended. Now in paperback.

“A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries 2003–2020” by David Sedaris.

“The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times” by Jane Goodall.



“Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen.

“Plain Bad Heroines: A Novel “ by Emily M. Danforth. In paperback. Staff recommended.

“Silverview” by John Le Carre. In this posthumously released novel, he writes about his favorite subject –the secret world of spies.

“State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton. “…a novel of unsurpassed thrills and incomparable insider expertise.”



“Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout. The iconic heroine Lucy Barton recounts her complex, tender relationship with William, her first husband.

“Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple” by Dorie Greenspan.

“Winter Recipes from the Collective” by Louise Glueck. Her first poetry book since winning the Nobel Prize last year.

“Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher is back. Digging graves had not been part of my plans when I woke up that morning.

Some books of note being released in November:

“Gilded” by Marissa Meyer. A return to the realm of fairytales with a haunting retelling of Rumpelstiltskin. November 2, 2021.

“Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart. The darkly brilliant comedy we need right now — caustic irony mixed with poignancy and melancholy are an effective tonic for coping with pandemic fatigue. Great review in The Washington Post here.

“The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom. What would happen if we called on God for help and God actually appeared? November 2, 2021.

“Still Life” by Sarah Winman. A captivating, lively new novel of people brought together across four decades of love, war, art, flood, and the ghost of E. M. Forster. November 2, 2021.

“Never” by Ken Follett. The new must-read epic: more than a thriller, it’s an action-packed, globe-spanning drama set in the present day. November 9, 2021.

“Scientist: E.O. Wilson, A Life in Nature” by Richard Rhodes. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author presents this fully authorized–and timely-biography of the Harvard biologist and naturalist who has become a leading voice on the crucial importance to all life of biodiversity. November 9, 2021.

“Collective Wisdom: Lessons, Inspiration, and Advice from Women over 50” by Grace Bonney. In the much-anticipated follow-up to the bestselling “In the Company of Women,” the author turns her attention to older women in a celebration of intergenerational bonds between women. November 9, 2021.

“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog” by Jenna Blum. The author pays tribute to her beloved black Lab, Woodrow, in this beautiful memoir that recalls the last six months of his life and the ways in which he taught her to live. “When I say Jenna Blum’s upcoming Woodrow on the Bench wrecked me and that I’m now sobbing eating all the chocolate, I mean it in the best way possible.”—Jodi Picoult. November 9, 2021.

For Young Readers [ages 10+] “Out of My Heart” by Sharon M. Draper. Melody faces her fears to follow her passion in the stunning sequel to the bestselling “Out of My Mind.” November 9, 2021.

“The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly. Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch are back, and it’s New Year’s Eve in LA… November 9, 2021.

“The Joy and Light Bus Company: No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency #22” by Alexander McCall Smith. Mma Ramotswe is tempted to put the brakes on a business venture before it even gets rolling. November 16, 2021.

“Mercy : Atlee Pine Thriller #4” by David Baldacci. FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s harrowing search for her long-lost sister Mercy reaches a boiling point in this breakneck thriller. November 16, 2021.

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones; edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. The ambitious project that got Americans rethinking our racial history — and sparked inevitable backlash —is expanded into a book incorporating essays from pretty much everyone you want to hear from about the country’s great topic and great shame. November 16, 2021.

For Young Readers [ages 7 – 10] “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson. A lyrical picture book chronicling the consequences of slavery and the history of Black resistance in the United States, with powerful verse and striking illustrations. November 16, 2021.

“Termination Shock” by Neal Stephenson. Epic in scope while heartbreakingly human in perspective, this sweeping, prescient new novel sounds a clarion alarm, ponders potential solutions and dire risks, and wraps it all together in an exhilarating, witty, mind-expanding speculative adventure. November 16, 2021.

“Lord of the Rings Illustrated” by J R R Tolkien. The grand masterwork in a new hardcover illustrated with the art created by Tolkien as he himself envisioned Middle-earth. November 16, 2021

“These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett. The beloved bestselling author reflects on home, family, friendships and writing in this deeply personal collection of essays. November 23, 2021.

“100 Slopes of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Ski and Snowboard Destinations” from National Geographic. November 23, 2021.

For ages 2 + “Amos McGee Misses the Bus” by Philip Stead, illustrated by Erin Stead. Some of our favorites are back! The gang from Caldecott Medal-winner “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” returns in this new heartwarming story. Staff recommended. November 23, 2021.

“North American Maps for Curious Minds” by Matthew Bucklan. 100 surprising, thought-provoking and fun maps to discover North America like you’ve never seen it before. November 23, 2021.

“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult. In the Galápagos Islands, where Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection was formed, Diana finds herself examining her relationships, her choices, and herself–and wondering if when she goes home, she too will have evolved into someone completely different.

We will have a few [very few!] signed first editions… available on a first-come first-served basis. Is there someone on your gift list that would love this? Order one here, or call us at 425-775-2789 and we will be happy to hold one for you. November 30, 2021.

“Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel” by Patricia Cornwell. In this relaunch of the electrifying, thriller series, chief medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta hunts those responsible for two wildly divergent and chilling murders. November 30, 2021.

“The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel” by Meg Waite Clayton. Set in the dark early days of the German occupation in France—a young American heiress helps artists hunted by the Nazis escape from war-torn Europe. November 30, 2021.

We will keep posting our favorite reads, along with links to all kinds of book-related interesting things! In all the places: on our website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

You may pre-order any forthcoming title by visiting our website.

Stay safe. Do your best to stay sane. And as always: Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!