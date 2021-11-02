Edmonds Center for Arts presents Korean folk-pop sensation ADG7 Nov. 5

Korean folk-pop group Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) will be performing at the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

With one foot in the world of tradition and another in glitzy upbeat pop, Ak Dan Gwang Chil is a multi-award-winning group featuring three powerhouse female folk singers. The group’s rich repertoire inspired by Korea’s sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the peninsula.

Tickets are $19-$39 and are available here.