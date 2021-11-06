Edmonds Chamber hosting virtual update with Community Transit Nov. 10

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is presenting a community update with Community Transit on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

The meeting, via Zoom, is free to attend. You can find details and registration here.

The speaker is Jamyang Dorjee, who will talk about Community Transit’s planned service updates as Link Light Rail arrives in Snohomish County.

The chamber encourages attendees to order and enjoy a take-out lunch from member restaurants/cafes. See a list of restaurants open for lunch on the event page.