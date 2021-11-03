Edmonds City Council holding special meeting Nov. 4 to discuss 2022 budget

The Edmonds City Council will hold a special meeting this Thursday, Nov. 4 to give councilmembers a chance to further discuss the 2022 proposed city budget and ask questions of staff.

This meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

The meeting agenda includes time for public comment. Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. You can provide audience comments by dial-up phone by pressing *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.