Holidays coming to Downtown Edmonds

From a holiday trolley to drink bingo to an ornament stroll, many holiday festivities are coming to downtown Edmonds this year.

Be sure to monitor all the fun happenings on EdmondsHolidays.com, as activities are subject to change.

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!), in partnership with the City of Edmonds, is bringing back the free holiday trolley for the seventh year. The trolley will run on Saturdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Ride around historic downtown with Emily the Elf and hop on and off to visit local businesses along the way.

New this year, Ed! will be kicking off the Ornament Stroll starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 5. Spend $40 or more at participating businesses to collect their unique ornament (limit one per customer, while supplies last). Use #edmondsholidays to share your goodies on social media. A list of participants is available now at edmondsdowntown.org/ornament-stroll and will be on EdmondsHolidays.com soon.

The second annual Festive Drink Bingo runs Dec. 3-31. Pick up a bingo card at participating restaurants, bars and cafes (or download a digital copy) and get stamps by ordering the featured drinks. Completed bingo cards (one per person) can be turned in at Church Key Pub to receive a free limited-edition sticker for each bingo, and to be entered into a prize drawing. The full list of participants will be available on EdmondsHolidays.com in late November.

Ed! reminds visitors that Downtown Edmonds is a magical place to eat, shop and be merry this season. Stroll through town and enjoy the cheerful holiday messages on windows, pose for a selfie with a seasonal character, and enjoy a family-friendly scavenger hunt.

Visit EdmondsHolidays.com to learn about everything happening in downtown this holiday season, including the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa Mailbox, Art Walk Edmonds’ Wreath Walk and much more!